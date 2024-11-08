Briones: Track oval to be closed again

The Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) management has announced that the track oval will be “closed for jogging due to renovations” starting Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2024, “until further notice.”

It’s the same track oval that was closed for over a year so it could undergo “rehabilitation” in time for the Palarong Pambansa that the city hosted last July yet.

In other words, the facility will have to be rehabilitated less than six months after it was inaugurated and opened to the public… after it underwent rehabilitation.

Although the CCSC was unceremoniously closed in May last year on the pretext that the track oval would undergo repairs and whatnot, the actual laying of the new rubber on the track oval didn’t happen until last June or late May.

So for a year, the City Government missed out on much-needed revenues had it waited for the actual work to begin.

I know many of you expect me to go ballistic on this recent development. Heck, I’ve vented enough frustration for over 13 months over the matter to last me a lifetime.

Right now, I just want the public to see the irony of the situation. If you can call it that.

From what I’ve gathered, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia decided on the latest closure despite his previous assurances that only the damaged portion of the track oval would be closed. Obviously, it couldn’t be used while the contractor is fixing the problem.

I don’t know what happened to change the mayor’s mind. Maybe he is privy to some information that we mere mortals are not. But I will give him the benefit of the doubt.

At least this time around we were given a heads up. It wasn’t as traumatic as last year’s closure when I found out while I was changing into my jogging clothes.

Still, this sudden about turn might not look good for someone who is running for office. Voters might think he doesn’t keep his word.

Oh who am I kidding? He’s a politician, after all.

I for one would prefer someone who is flexible. Someone who is adaptable. Someone who is not delulu.

Although I have to admit, the arguments to postpone the repairs until after the Sinulog, which will be returning to the CCSC next year after a two-year absence (not counting the pandemic), have been pretty convincing.

Who’s going to say the track oval won’t be damaged by the participants of the one of the country’s grandest festivals?

Will the City close the track oval after and repair it? Who will foot the bill? Right now the renovation is under warranty; meaning it’s at no cost to the City.

Is the mayor worried about the warranty period?

The last time I checked it was for a year, and the contractor didn’t turn over the track oval to the City until last June, so you do the math.

To be honest, I really thought the mayor would heed the City Council’s recommendations regarding the matter. Otherwise, what was the point of saying he’d wait?

But Garcia, as mayor, said it would be his discretion.

So who cares if the council was worried about the potential wear and tear on the rubberized track during the festival or that the ongoing rainy season might affect the curing period for the track?

For someone who is in the CCSC five days a week since it reopened to the public, I see where the mayor is coming from.

The damages on the track oval are unsightly. Not to mention runners who aren’t careful may end up injuring themselves.

But most importantly, what will the Sinulog spectators think? Have you seen the photos?

So I’m resigned to the fact that the track oval will be closed next week for a minimum of three weeks, or until further notice.

Come to think of it, the notice says “closed for jogging” and nothing about walking.