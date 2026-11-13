Briones: Turning 50 twice and still angry about pork

I’m still speechless. In fact, I don’t know what to say except, maybe, to place your trust in the unknown that has control of such inexplicable matters.

To celebrate my half-century mark for the second time, I would like to start by putting the spotlight on the ongoing pork scandal.

If you don’t know what I’m talking about, here’s the latest development.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, during a press briefing on my birthday, said the Province plans to discuss limiting the entry of hogs from Negros Oriental with its governor, Manuel Sagarbarria, “after local raisers raised concerns about outside competition and the difficulty of selling their livestock.”

Cebu’s hog industry, based on the data by the Provincial Government and the Department of Agriculture (DA), is valued at around P20 billion.

And yet industry players are afraid Negros hogs would put a dent in their profits in the next few weeks when sales of Cebu’s famous lechon are expected to spike because of the upcoming Christmas holiday? Come on, they can’t have their cake and eat it, too.

And I make a clear distinction between industry players and local hog raisers because I have a feeling some of the latter have been feeling the economic crunch, not because of the entry of Negros hogs, but because they are forced to sell their pigs at a very low price. Just last week, they went to the Capitol to complain that their live hogs were being bought for as low as P105 per kilo, yet retail pork reaches P280 to P300 in public markets. It’s even more expensive in supermarkets where local fresh pork belly ranges roughly from P330 to P410 per kilo, according to the DA Price Watch.

Apparently, traders and middlemen are weaponizing the news of incoming Negros hogs to artificially lowball local hog raisers, claiming “oversupply” or competition.

So my question is, who are these buyers? And why do authorities tolerate the price gap that more than doubles once the live hog is taken from the farm and brought to the market as retail pork?

If indeed Cebu’s live hogs are selling for as low as P105 per kilo, then how come their meat is selling at exorbitant prices? Even with dressing, transport and market costs, these shouldn’t be so high. A friend from Toledo City said prices in the city’s market have slightly gone down. I’m not sure if the case is true in other parts of the province, but if it is, then well and good. At least, some Cebuanos’ tables will be full come Christmas time.

Can we, who live in the metro, expect the same development? Don’t we deserve the same break?

And will our good news, if indeed the prices drop, be a cause of consternation for the big players in Cebu’s P20-billion hog industry? Isn’t it enough that Cebuanos have to pay one of the highest electricity rates in the country? Do we also have to pay for the most expensive pork?

I need to calm down and keep my blood pressure in check. It’s not advisable for someone who has turned 50 again to get so worked up over the subject of pork, although I think I have every right to, considering how the industry has played us consumers and, apparently, backyard raisers too.

The governor issued Executive Order 55 last Oct. 26 to allow live hogs from Negros to enter Cebu for immediate slaughter for lechon preparation. That move should let Cebuanos afford this holiday staple.

So, will she agree to limit the entry of live hogs from Negros so that Cebu’s P20-billion hog industry can remain a P20-billion industry, or will she allow the competition and allow regular Cebuanos to enjoy this treat without breaking their wallets?

Perhaps the Provincial Government can investigate the traders controlling the supply chain.

My wish on my second 50th birthday is for pork prices to drop so I don’t have to take out a loan whenever I feel like having humba for lunch.