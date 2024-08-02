Briones: Waiting out the flood

I have been walking to and from work for over a decade now, ever since I decided to lose weight and lead a more active lifestyle, or as my close friends describe it, my midlife crisis.

And even though I sometimes go home late from the office, I haven’t encountered any untoward incident, oh, save for that encounter with two robbers who accosted me on Uytengsu St. almost eight years ago.

So the passenger alighted from the motorcycle and pointed a gun at my forehead. Without hesitating I handed my stuff to him and raised both my arms just like what they do in the movies.

The whole thing was over in less than 10 seconds.

I guess it was easy for me to compartmentalize the experience because I’m also an indie actor, with “indie” being short for “indie malaki ang bayad.”

It’s easy to think of it as a scene in one of the movies that I have appeared in over the years.

And as I recall, the whole thing happened right under a streetlamp. So yes, at that very instant, I felt I was ready for my close-up.

There have also been instances when a car would suddenly stop right beside me. The window on the passenger side would roll down slowly. Then from the darkness inside I would hear a voice say, “Ay, tiguwang na man.”

This usually happens after midnight on that particular portion along R.R. Landon St. when the streetlamp is busted.

But that was back when I could still turn heads, before the Cebu City Government suddenly shut down the Cebu City Sports Center in May 2023 with no warning whatsoever, forcing (yes, force) me to gain more than 20 pounds.

But this column is neither about the City’s brazen disregard for the tax-paying public’s well-being nor about the significant increase in my abdominal girth.

No. Instead I would like to share a very recent experience, which happened just last Thursday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2024.

When I left the house along J. Urgello St. in Barangay Sambag 1 I knew it would rain, prompting me to change into flipflops and put my shoes and other belongings inside a waterproof bag.

I knew I should have left earlier but I tend to have to answer the call of nature on the brink of every departure, a trait that some relatives ascribe to the Argao gene.

I know there’s no such thing, but almost everyone I know from that southern town where both my paternal grandparents were born happen to always have to go to the bathroom just as they’re about to leave.

There’s no explanation for it. Perhaps our bladders know something we don’t. Either way, I found myself hurrying down R.R. Landon when I noticed the aroma of freshly-baked bread from the corner bakeshop on Junquera Ext.

Of course I had to stop and buy some to take to the office. I figured, I wasn’t that far. Just over a 100 meters and I would be home free.

After exchanging pleasantries with the saleslady who recognized me since I pass there almost every day, the sky opened up and started dumping rain. And boy, did it pour.

I ran to the convenience store up ahead thinking the rain would abate soon and I’d be able to resume my walk. But I was wrong.

Instead I stood there, for almost an hour, dripping wet, and watched the water slowly rise. Before long, the road in front of the gate of the Chinese school all the way up to the P. del Rosario intersection was submerged in floodwater.

I felt something crawl over my foot and saw a rat. God bless its soul for scaring the bejesus out of me. Obviously I was internalizing the fear and the disgust, but channeling utter nonchalance. That’s what actors do, after all.

Several people waded, but I didn’t dare step into the water, having seen what it contained. I’m not even going to mention what I saw in case you’re eating while you’re reading this.

To make this long story short, I was almost two hours late for work.

When I got to the newsroom, I grabbed a bottle of alcohol and went into the bathroom stall to disinfect both my feet and legs. I could have leaned against the wall, and slowly slid down like what they do in one of those cheap, poorly-directed and -written movies.

But with no one watching, what was the point?