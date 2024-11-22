Briones: Walking in uptown Cebu City

As you all know, my daily jog routine at the Cebu City Sports Center has once again been put on hold while the contractor who undertook the rehabilitation of the rubberized track oval six months ago replaces the torn rubber.

Others call it a “renovation,” which makes me cry. From the right eye. So what did they do for more than a year when they closed the facility to the public to prepare it for the city’s hosting of the Palaro last July?

Don’t get me started. I’ve had it up to here. And there’s nothing I can do about it. It may seem like I’m once again venting out my frustration. But I’m not. Really.

I knew sooner or later they had to fix the problem. The destroyed portion of the track oval – and I’m not mincing any words here – looked like it had been bombed to smithereens. I swear the track oval looked better before it was rehabilitated. Plus it was only time before someone would trip and fall and injure themselves.

So this time I agreed with the closure, albeit begrudgingly, because it was inevitable.

I initially thought of enrolling in a gym with a treadmill so I could resume running only to decide against it.

I survived the lockdown roaming the city streets for exercise for several months. There was no reason I couldn’t do the same for three weeks. At least, that’s what the Cebu City Government said it would take to “renovate” the newly rehabilitated track oval.

At any rate, I have resumed walking for at least an hour and 15 minutes Mondays to Fridays. That’s around five kilometers every day, give or take.

Ideally, exercise is a good stress reliever, but I’m having second thoughts.

It was different at the height of the pandemic. The city was like a ghost town. There was hardly anyone on the sidewalks. The streets were almost empty. It was eerie and yet, it was relaxing. The air was clean and clear.

I used to pretend that I was walking in the wee hours of the morning to explain the absence of foot and vehicle traffic. And it worked. Of course, it’s a completely different story now.

My route takes me from the office on P. del Rosario to the corner of Osmeña Blvd. I turn right and head straight for the Capitol on the left hand side. That means I pass by the City Central Elementary School, Abellana National School and so on and so forth. When I reach Escario, I cross the street and head for the rotunda. When I reach Fuente, I use the skywalk to cross Mango Ave. and walk down Ramos. At the end of the street I head for the Ramos Public Market and take a right on Jakosalem St. and another right on R.R. Landon St. Then I walk all the way up Osmeña Blvd., take a left, walking pass the Cebu Normal University (CNU) until the corner of Central Bank and take another left back on P. del Rosario St.

If you’re confused, don’t worry. So am I.

I’m only around 150 meters from the office but do I head straight? Why make life boring? There’s a small alley across the University of San Carlos main campus. I turn left there. At the end of the street I turn right and emerge on Junquera St. I cross it and walk to the left until I reach another alley to my right, enter it and emerge on Don Pedro Cui. I turn right all the way to the end of the street, which is P. del Rosario, take another right and, voila, I’m back in the office.

At least, that was my routine last week.

You see, uptown Cebu City past 5 p.m. is a whirlwind of activity.

The roads are choked with traffic. That means fumes coming from vehicles. How the heck did they ever pass the emission test? From the rotunda to the Capitol building, dust fills the air because they decided to re-asphalt that portion of the boulevard. Again.

Then there’s the crowd. Hundreds if not thousands. Students, workers, you name it, they’re all filling the sidewalks. It’s I who have to adapt to their pace. Most of them are probably tired and just want to go home. They’re not out there to exercise.

Don’t make me forget the beggars. They are found mostly on the fringes of the rotunda. Many hang out on the steps of the skywalk.

And there’s the sexual deviants. Oh, don’t be coy. The other night, I almost stumbled upon a man lying on the sidewalk along R.R. Landon, between the gate of CNU and Osmeña Blvd. I didn’t see him at first because he blended in the dark. I thought he was dead, then I saw that his hand was moving down there. Yeah.

I can’t wait to go back jogging at the track oval.