Briones: Winning from behind bars

Three persons deprived of liberty have been elected barangay officials in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, which was held last Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

They are Sugar Rey Iposada, a detainee at the Tanay Municipal Jail; Redeem Dabilo, a detainee at the Cagayan de Oro City Jail male dormitory; and a detainee at the Dasmariñas City Jail male dormitory whom authorities did not name.

Sugar Rey, whom I believe was named after the famous American boxer; Redeem, I mean who names their child Redeem; and he who was not named, all won as barangay councilors.

Sugar Rey in Barangay Buto, Tanay, Rizal; Redeem in Ipunan, Cagayan de Oro City; and the nameless one in Datu Esmael, Dasmariñas City.

I’ve always been confused as to why our democratic society doesn’t seem to care who runs for office as long as they meet basic qualifications, but comes up with stringent requirements for those applying for menial jobs.

To those who don’t know, aspirants for barangay positions must be at least 18 years of age, while those seeking SK posts must be at least 18 but strictly not more than 24 years old by the day of the election.

Of course, they have to be a Filipino citizen, and a resident of the barangay for at least one year preceding the elections.

They must not be convicted of any crime involving “moral turpitude, or acts contrary to justice, modesty, or good morals, and must have no relationship within the second civil degree of consanguinity or affinity to any incumbent elected official in the locality where the aspirant seeks to be election.”

Moral turpitude refers to crimes like murder, rape, robbery, kidnaping, aggravated assault and sexual abuse... and the list goes on.

Anyway, so why were Sugar Rey, Redeem and the nameless one allowed to run, vote and win?

Well, according to Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia in a radio interview, there is no final judgment yet on their case. That means they have not been convicted of the crime they have been accused of. There is still a chance they’ll be found innocent and released.

However, Garcia said the performance of their duties as barangay officials will be limited because -- wait for it – “they are still not allowed to go out of jail.”

The last time I checked, cell phones are not allowed inside jails.

So how will the three keep in touch with their constituents? How will they know what is going on in their barangays if they can’t see for themselves? Aren’t they required to attend a barangay council session? And what happens if they are convicted? What then?

Still, Sugar Rey, Redeem and the nameless one are not the first, and most probably won’t be the last, to have successfully waged an election campaign while behind bars.

They’re actually in good company.

Former President Gloria Arroyo ran and won reelection twice as a congresswoman while detained in a military hospital.

Former navy officer Antonio Trillanes was in jail when he was elected to the Senate after leading a coup attempt against Arroyo.

And who can forget Romeo Jalosjos Sr.?

A congressman convicted of raping an 11-year-old and sentenced to life in jail in 1997 was reelected in 1998 and 2001 from behind bars.

Only in the... wait. Love the Philippines!