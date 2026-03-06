Britney deactivates IG amid DUI arrest

BRITNEY Spears has deactivated her Instagram account following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence on Thursday, March 4, 2026, in Ventura, California.

The 44-year-old pop star was taken into custody and later released in the early hours of March 5 under a “cite and release” arrangement, according to records from the Ventura Sheriff’s Office. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Spears has faced a series of personal and professional changes in recent years. In 2021, a Los Angeles County judge ended the singer’s 13-year conservatorship, restoring control over her personal and financial affairs.

More recently, the Grammy winner also sold her music catalog, marking another major shift in her career. (NPG)