Broadcaster calls cyberlibel complaints ‘harassment’

A CEBU-BASED broadcaster and community leader described the cyberlibel complaints filed against him as "harassment and intimidation" by a flood-control contractor, saying he only raised questions on government projects amid the controversies.

On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, Edward Ligas filed his counter-affidavit and underwent the preliminary investigation process against five counts of cyberlibel filed by ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., represented by Jerome Awit.

Ligas denied the accusations, arguing that his commentaries through his social media posts were protected as fair comment on matters of public interest.

He said these projects were funded by the taxpayers and for the use of the general; hence, anybody could raise questions and criticism on the project's implementation and relevance.

Ligas' posts questioned the effectiveness and quality of flood control projects in Mandaue City. The City allocated P3.8 billion for these projects between 2022 and 2025.

​In his counter-affidavit, Ligas said the contractor, ZLREJ, executed one of the most expensive Cebu flood control projects executed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), particularly in Mandaue City.

​The document claimed that despite the substantial spending, flooding in Mandaue City persists and has worsened.

Ligas' posts referenced project collapse and allegations of "substandard" work, issues he said were supported by verifiable facts.

"Ako pa lang ni Mr. Jerome Awit kay mokanta na lang siya og kinsa ug unsay arrangement nila sa congresswoman, apil na ang mga taga DPWH," said Ligas.

(If I were Mr. Jerome Awit, I would just tell details about their arrangement with the congresswoman, including those from the DPWH.)

Among his prayers was for the prosecutor's office to dismiss the complaint due to lack of merit. (EHP)