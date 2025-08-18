Broadway Youth Cebu's Frozen Jr. melts hearts in PH premiere

The SunStar Lifestyle team caught “Frozen Jr.” during Broadway Youth Cebu’s (BYC) Critics’ and Media Preview, as well as on opening night, and it was pure magic from start to finish.

***

It was my first time watching a BYC production, and I walked in buzzing with excitement. I’ve always been drawn to student-driven productions because they carry a raw, unfiltered energy that feels both refreshing and heartwarming. BYC’s track record speaks for itself, with past hits like Miss Saigon: School Edition (2018) and Les Misérables: School Edition (2019). “Frozen Jr.” is yet another feather in its cap.

Watching the show felt like flipping through a beloved childhood storybook I hadn’t opened in years. It reminded me how magical Frozen really is — so much so that I went straight home and rewatched the 2013 animated film. I still remember its release, just two days before I turned 14, and more than a decade later, it managed to summon my inner child all over again.

The younger cast members were pure delight, especially young Anna (Destiny Atup), whose performance was so effortless it felt less like acting and more like simply being. She had me grinning from ear to ear—right up until Olaf (brought to life by Gillian Gasendo, with his cleverly designed Bunraku-style puppet) waddled in, which kept my smile going all the way to the curtain call (minus Hans’ inevitable betrayal, of course).

The teen cast shone just as brightly, with older Anna (Ava Magallon Uypuanco) and Kristoff (Miro Habana) sharing an easy, genuine chemistry that made their banter irresistible. But it was Anna and Elsa’s (Arianne Sevilla) quieter moments that lingered in my mind, especially as someone who knows what it’s like to grow up with an older sister. Those scenes had me blinking back tears more than once. (Jewil)

***

As a longtime admirer of theater productions, I was thrilled when the SunStar Lifestyle team received an invitation to attend BYC Productions’ performance of “Frozen Jr.” Watching the Sacred Heart School students brought back fond memories of my own high school theater days, reigniting a sense of excitement.

From the very beginning, I knew I was in for a treat. The students delivered their performances with remarkable enthusiasm, whether in lead roles or as part of the ensemble. Their energy was infectious, bringing a smile to my face throughout the show.

I particularly resonated with Anna’s character, embodying the innocent, pure and hopeless romantic spirit many of us can relate to. Anna was my favorite in the movie because of her courage and determination to do anything for her sister. I was delighted to see her curse break through the act of true love with her sister by the end of the story.

Arianne Sevilla’s portrayal of Elsa was a highlight. Her rendition of “Let It Go” was so powerful it gave me goosebumps. From the first notes to the final chorus, her voice was captivating, and the dress transformation added a stunning visual element that elevated the moment.

The student casting was commendable overall, with strong singing, acting and stage presence across the board. The production team also did an outstanding job of creating an immersive atmosphere, making it feel as though the audience had been transported to a frozen wonderland.

By the show's end, I found myself both teary-eyed and smiling — a heartwarming reminder of the joy theater brings. It was inspiring to witness the younger generation embrace the art form with such dedication and enthusiasm. (Valerie)