Broken equipment stalls rebuilding efforts 4 months after Northern Cebu quake

FOUR months after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck northern Cebu, thousands of residents remain in limbo. Critical rebuilding projects and relocation efforts are currently at a standstill because the government cannot yet say which areas are safe for new homes and schools.

A bottleneck in recovery

The delay stems from a backlog in geohazard assessments by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB-7). Without these official safety clearances, local leaders are legally unable to break ground on new construction or move families to permanent relocation sites.

During a meeting on Friday, January 30, 2026, mayors from the affected towns revealed a frustrating reason for the wait: the MGB’s specialized testing equipment is broken.

Surface-level solutions

Daanbantayan Mayor Gilbert Arrabis shared that when he visited the MGB office to check on his town's requests, he was told the agency’s equipment was damaged. San Remigio Mayor Mariano Martinez added that without working tools, experts have been limited to "surface-level" inspections, which are not enough to guarantee long-term safety.

“The clearance has not yet been completed, so it is still not possible to determine where relocation should take place or whether the schools can be rebuilt,” said Cebu Province Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces.

The Province steps in

To fix the gridlock, Governor Pamela Baricuatro has ordered the creation of a Technical Working Group (TWG). This team will coordinate directly with each town to set a clear timetable for inspections.

The TWG will focus on:

* Assigning specific contact people for each local government.

* Helping towns update their land use plans.

* Identifying new "no-build zones" where the earth is too unstable for structures.

Planning for a safer future

The earthquake, which hit on September 30, 2025, changed the local landscape. Many towns now need to redraw their maps to ensure future investments and public buildings are not placed in harm's way.

While the Province works to speed up the MGB clearances, the primary goal remains safety. By creating a town-by-town timeline, officials hope to finally give displaced families the answers they need to begin rebuilding their lives on solid ground. (CDF)