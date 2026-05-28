Paknaan families fear eviction over new bridge project

Summary:

The DPWH 7 requested clearing coastal areas in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, for a ₱76.412-billion bridge project, threatening to displace 205 families and 2,000 citizens.

Affected residents fear losing their homes and ancestral broom-making livelihoods, while Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano stated officials are struggling to find available land for nearby relocation.

Despite ongoing relocation concerns, the DPWH 7 plans to start early work on the 3.34-kilometer bridge project in the second or third quarter of 2026.

FAMILIES in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City fear losing their homes and livelihoods as a P76.412-billion bridge project begins. The mega structure will link Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City.

These residents in Zone Ahos Ganghaan include 205 families or 2,000 citizens whose survival depends on the coastline. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 has requested clearing coastal areas for bridge piers, roads and drainage lines.

For many people in this community, the clearing threatens the broom-making industry, a trade passed down through generations. Residents said moving outside the city will cut off access to materials and buyers, stripping them of income.

Threats to livelihood

Apple Gitgano is a 26-year-old broom maker and mother of three who faces an uncertain future. She has been making brooms, locally known as "silhig lanot," since she was 8 years old.

"Paknaan has long been known for broom-making because this is how many families here survive," Gitgano said in Cebuano. "We wash fibers, dry the hemp, assemble the brooms, and sell them in the markets."

Government workers visited the area to measure buildings and paint red markings on homes. Authorities promised relocation and rebuilding help, but the worried residents fear losing everything.

"The bridge will erase our homes and the very places where we work every day," Gitgano said.

Fear of moving again

For some families, the threat of displacement is a painful reminder of past struggles. Glenda Limbatao, 32, moved to Paknaan after a 2016 fire forced her into temporary convention center housing.

"We were told we could stay here for 10 years, so this sudden threat of moving again is draining us emotionally and financially," Limbatao said in Cebuano. "We are only asking for a proper and nearby relocation site because our work and our children’s schools are already here."

Local anxiety grew after recent disappointments at the Tipolo Residences, where slots were given through a lottery. The housing process prioritized senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant women, and families with toddlers.

Lack of relocation sites

Mayor Thadeo Jovito "Jonkie" Ouano said officials are struggling to find available land for relocation. Existing sites like Bayanihan Village in Barangay Guizo are full, leaving officials with few options.

"The request of many families is to relocate only within the same area temporarily," Ouano said. "They no longer want to transfer far away because they have already lived there for many years."

The mayor said families resist moving outside the city because of livelihood, schooling, and community ties. He added that ongoing housing projects can only accommodate about 100 to 150 families per building. This current capacity is not enough to meet the high demand from these displaced residents.

Project timeline

Despite these relocation concerns, DPWH 7 plans to start early work in the second or third quarter of 2026.

The 3.34-kilometer, four-lane bridge will connect Paknaan in Mandaue City to Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City. The project includes a 4.9-kilometer coastal road intended to ease traffic congestion in Metro Cebu.

Funding includes a 120-billion-yen loan through Japan’s official development help program under the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City. This massive infrastructure project will help decongest other major roads found throughout Metro Cebu.

Republic Act 7279 requires local governments to provide humane relocation and basic services before clearing begins. The law protects informal settler families by ensuring clear access to utilities and livelihood opportunities.

The City Government continues consultations with affected residents to balance development with local economic concerns. / ABC