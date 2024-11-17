Brother bird takes flight: Celebrating neurodivergence

The world we live in is often structured in a way that favors neurotypical ways of thinking but what the system has failed to portray is that some minds paint with colors that others can’t see. For far too long, we’ve trapped differences in a one-size-fits-all mold, leaving neurodivergent individuals to feel as though they don’t belong. We often overlook the fact that specialists no longer view neurodivergence as an illness, but as a distinct way of learning and being — one that can only become a disability in a world not yet open to differences.

Education is key in this transformation, and Raynie Chan, an author and kids’ educator, believes families should be the first anchors that provides stability and grounding for their neurodivergent loved ones. In her debut work, “Brother Bird,” she has published a children’s book in honor of the memory of her brother and as a loving guide to the families of the entire neurodivergent spectrum.

Inspiration

The Bohol native writer is a little sister to a neurodivergent brother. “To my brother, Raymond, my Brother Bird, whose light and innocence shone through a challenging time when the world was not yet widely inclusive and who still persevered to love. You are my inspiration and the very heart and soul of this book,” Raynie wrote on the last page of the book.

Raynie opened up about the struggles she faced growing up in a family that, though well-meaning, didn’t fully understand her brother’s needs. “We didn’t know and it’s unfair for him,” she admitted, her voice tinged with guilt. “We didn’t understand Raymond at the time.” For years, her family unknowingly struggled to support him the way he needed, not realizing that he was on the spectrum.

Raynie confessed how challenging it was to share the same space as her brother, whose differences were clear to everyone except the family. “He had his own world,” she shared. “Growing up, Raymond had a special corner where he would play with seashells, poking holes in them, attaching a string, and pretending they were ‘roosters’ in his own version of a cockfight,” she shared. “He was different, yes, but we didn’t know how to help him or communicate with him.”

By the time Raymond’s family was ready to connect with him in a way he needed, he had already passed away in 2020, leaving a painful emptiness behind. Raynie was the one who stayed with his brother in the two months he was confined in a hospital. She spoke for him for the doctors and held his hands when things were too difficult for his brother.

“It took us so long to realize how sweet and expressive my brother was because we kept rejecting him all the time,” she said. Despite the heartache of losing her brother before she could make amends, Raynie discovered a deeper understanding — one she now shares through “Brother Bird.” This book stands as a heartfelt tribute to her late brother and a love letter to the entire neurodivergent community.

Process

At first, Raynie was consumed by a question that lingered throughout her creative process: “How do I write about my wounds?” It took months of research, reflection and writing workshops before she was able to shape her thoughts into a children’s book that spoke with both tenderness and insight.

In the early days of writing, not a single page went by without Raynie shedding a tear. “We want ‘Brother Bird’ to be the face of neurodivergence books,” she shared. The bird, illustrated by Cebuano artist Bunny Bailoses, was a perfect reflection of her brother, Raynie explained—symbolic of his childhood fascination with seashells, which he would pretend were roosters. To make the story more accessible and child-friendly, Raynie chose a bird instead, a creature that captured the same spirit but with gentler wings. The bird in her story is also an endemic species, found in abundance across the country. “Just like the bird we see everyday, autism is more common than we realize,” she said.

“Brother Bird” sold out during its pre-launch at the Manila International Book Fair in September, touching hearts and sparking conversations everywhere it went. Raynie, with a heart full of gratitude, was overjoyed to be surrounded by families who shared similar experiences with neurodivergent loved ones, finding connection, healing and hope through their shared stories.

She’s happy to see “Brother Bird” live its purpose as a guide, a hug and a celebration for families learning to embrace each other’s uniqueness, to love without condition and to fly together in their own way.

The best-selling children’s book “Brother Bird” will have its official Cebu launch on Dec. 7, 2024 at Ayala Center Cebu, hosted at Anselmo’s Bread and Cafe in the New Wing, Level 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. “The program will be short yet interactive,” Raynie shared. “We’ve invited two specialists to speak, and we’ll be welcoming groups and book clubs to join us. It will also be a special day where we’ll be donating a significant portion of the pre-launch proceeds to our chosen foundation, Reach.”

Despite the painful memory of her brother, Raynie continues to advocate for neurodivergence, believing that no child should ever be asked to fold their wings simply because they don’t look like everyone else’s.