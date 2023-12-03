Brotherly dispute turns deadly as man shoots older sibling

A 30-year-old man died after his younger brother shot him after a heated argument inside his residence in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City on Friday morning, Dec. 1, 2023.

Lt. Col. Franco Rudolf Oriol, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) deputy city director for administration and spokesperson, said the suspect went to his brother’s house to visit their parents before going to work but ended up arguing with the victim’s live-in partner on Thursday night.

Authorities declined to name the suspect and the victim for security purposes.

Oriol said their argument was on family matters, and it prompted the victim, his older brother, to deny the suspect entry to the house.

Based on initial reports, the suspect returned after work Friday morning, when he and his brother once again argued. The suspect allegedly ran amok during the fight and shot his older brother five times in the back using a .357 caliber revolver, resulting in the victim’s immediate death.

The suspect attempted to escape arrest and threw away the firearm he used, but the police ran after him, and he eventually surrendered himself. Authorities, however, failed to recover the firearm at the time.

Oriol said their investigation revealed that the two already had a long-time argument even before the incident.

The victim was allegedly an illegal drug user and often raged when high on drugs, according to neighbors.

But Oriol said they had yet to confirm the allegations, stressing that the investigation was ongoing.

He said they would also determine where the suspect got his gun and if it has proper registration papers, once recovered, adding that they would conduct a background check against the suspect to determine if criminal charges had previously been lodged against him.

Oriol said the suspect is in the custody of the MCPO Station 3 in Barangay Basak, undergoing interrogation, and may face parricide charges if his kin decide to pursue a case against him.

He reminded the public to settle disputes and differences with sincere conversation instead of violence and to observe patience and control, especially among family members. /