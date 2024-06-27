Brothers kick their way to glory, honor late mom’s wish

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) taekwondo athletes competing in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 are driven not only by a desire to bring honor to their province, but also by a personal promise to a late mother.

Kyle and Kyze Miso, also known as the Awang or Miso brothers, from Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, have always dreamed of competing together in the Palarong Pambansa as this was one of their late mother’s ardent wishes.

Like every martial arts athlete’s narrative of how they began their journey, the Miso brothers kicked their way through the famous sport taekwondo at a very young age with one goal in mind—to protect themselves from their bullies.

Kyle, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on June 19, 2024, said he recalled that their slim and skittish body made him and his brother subject to bullying.

However, instead of being discouraged by this, the Awang brothers took this as a motivation to improve physically, which led them to learn the ways of taekwondo.

What they did not know was that it would soon change their lives, bringing honor and pride to their families and the Barmm community.

Kyle joined the Heart of the Champion gym at nine years old, while Kyze at eight, after being recruited by the Regional Management Committee (RMC) chairman of the Philippine Taekwondo Association of the Barmm, Byron Betita.

Initially, the brothers joined the team merely for recreation and for self-defense. However, after several years of blood, sweat and tears, they realized that it was about time to bring it to the next level and compete, representing their dojo, school and region.

Miso brother’s achievements

Talking about their achievements in taekwondo, the Awang brothers are proud to display a variety of awards. From local to school to regional competitions, Kyle and Kyze dominated their categories and won several medals, besting various contingents locally and regionally.

Kyle started competing locally as early as 2014 when he won his first gold medal at the first regional taekwondo championship in Davao.

Yet he was never contented, and so he ventured on, snatching gold after gold every chance he could get.

As for his most recent wins, Kyle earned the silver medal during the 2017 Palarong Pambansa, gold medal in the 2019 Batang Pinoy, and joined in the Bruce Matabalao in 2023 and won silver.

Kyze, on the other hand, is not just a shadow of his brother’s list of impressive record, as he too has reached, on his own, amazing feats in this extremely competitive sports.

Kyze’s most recent engagements include the Batang Pinoy held in Davao where he bagged home a silver medal. In 2023, he was also able to contend at the Bruce Matabalao Championship Cup, securing the top spot. He also won gold in the Region 10A 2024 Regional CPJ Open Taekwondo.

This will be their third time competing in this prestigious multi-sport event, the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Kyze first participated in the Palarong Pambansa in 2019 and then in 2022.

His brother Kyle started two years earlier than him, in 2017 and 2018.

However, after suffering a loss during the city meet last year, the eldest was unable to bring the banner for their region in the 2023 Marikina Palarong Pambansa.

Kyze joined the team not only as a participant but also as their region’s torchbearer.

Shortly after that, the Miso brothers are finally back, ready and more determined than ever as they carry with them not only the significant leanings from their training but also their cherished promise to their mama.

A loss for a win

Like every athlete, the Miso brothers faced challenges, sometimes too much to bear, especially at such a young age, that it might seem insurmountable. Yet these two budding athletes have shown determination and persevered to march onward amid adversities.

The brother’s spirits was tested when their grandfather died two days before they were to partake in the City Meet this year.

They were competing while their grandfather’s wake was happening.

As is if that was not quite enough, their mother passed on in April; just weeks before they are set to compete in the qualifying games for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City.

When asked about their mom, Kyle reminisced the times when their mother would always cheer for them on the sideline, even sometimes arguing against other contingents’ parents.

Each game, “wherever that might be, even if it’s the edge of the Philippines, Mama always shows up.”

With heavy hearts, Kyle and Kyze, thanks to their father’s constant reminders and encouragement, fought their way up and emerged victorious in the City Meet and the Barmaa Meet 2024.

Looking ahead

Kyle and Kyze will represent mighty Barmm in the upcoming Palarong Pambansa from July 6 to 17 in Cebu City.

At present, the brothers are housed in camp, preparing for the event.

Now, Kyle and Kyze are incoming college and Grade 12 students, respectively.

After their stint in the games in Cebu, Kyle plans to try his luck in various universities to enroll for varsity programs. His brother, Kyze, still has one playing year.

He will continue to train and compete to finish his remaining years and hopefully still play for the next Palarong Pambansa.

Ardeshir Morales / Holy Name University Intern