Brothy rice for cold days: Filipino soups that endure

Long before TikTok popularized “brothy rice,” Filipinos were already eating it.

For generations, warm soups paired with rice have been a common and familiar meal, something prepared at home and shared regardless of season.

As “brothy rice” circulates online, Filipinos and other Asian communities have pointed out that these dishes have long existed outside social media. With recent mornings feeling cooler than usual, many households are returning to traditional rice-and-soup combinations that have been part of daily cooking for decades.