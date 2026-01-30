Brothy rice for cold days: Filipino soups that endure

Long before TikTok popularized “brothy rice,” Filipinos were already eating it.
For generations, warm soups paired with rice have been a common and familiar meal, something prepared at home and shared regardless of season.
As “brothy rice” circulates online, Filipinos and other Asian communities have pointed out that these dishes have long existed outside social media. With recent mornings feeling cooler than usual, many households are returning to traditional rice-and-soup combinations that have been part of daily cooking for decades.
Sinigang
Sinigang was named the World’s Best Soup by TasteAtlas in 2021. The dish is known for its sour broth, traditionally flavored using natural souring agents such as young tamarind, kamias, or batwan, depending on the region.
Variations include sinigang na manok, baboy, baka, isda and hipon, typically finished with vegetables like sitaw, okra and kangkong. Served with rice, the broth is often poured directly over the grains. The dish has been widely referenced in popular culture, including a 2018 remark by Liza Soberano expressing her fondness for sinigang.
Chicken nilaga
Chicken nilaga is a clear, lightly seasoned soup made by boiling chicken with potatoes, corn and leafy vegetables such as pechay or cabbage. It is commonly prepared at home and served with rice.
The dish is often associated with recovery meals during periods of illness, particularly when someone has flu-like symptoms. Some households prepare it using a rice cooker for convenience. It is widely regarded as nourishing and easy to digest.
Malunggay soup (utan Bisaya)
Malunggay, also known as moringa, has long been used in everyday Filipino cooking. The plant grows easily in many backyards, making it widely accessible.
In Cebu, malunggay soup is known as utan Bisaya. The dish typically includes malunggay leaves combined with vegetables such as tomatoes, squash, okra and string beans. The soup is often ladled over rice and is valued for its simplicity and practicality.
Cansi
Cansi is an Ilonggo soup that combines elements of bulalo and sinigang. Made with beef shanks, it has a rich broth made sour with batwan, which gives it a distinct regional flavor.
Preparation methods vary, but commonly include searing the beef, sautéing aromatics and simmering the soup slowly. Annatto seeds may be added for color, while tendons and bone marrow are included to deepen the broth. The soup is typically served with rice.
Bulalo
Bulalo is a slow-cooked beef shank soup known for its clear but deeply flavored broth. Bone marrow from the shank enriches the soup during cooking.
Corn, cabbage and potatoes are commonly added. The marrow can be eaten on its own or mixed with rice. Bulalo is frequently served during cooler weather.
Tinola
Tinola is a light chicken soup made with ginger, garlic and onions, with green papaya or sayote providing mild sweetness. Malunggay or chili leaves are added near the end of cooking.
Often prepared when someone is feeling unwell or when a simple meal is needed, tinola is traditionally served with rice. The dish also appears in Philippine literature, including a reference to Padre Damaso’s dissatisfaction over preferred chicken parts.