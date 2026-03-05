Brownell says ‘Bridgerton’ will not recast Daphne, Simon

“Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell said the series has no plans to recast the characters of Daphne and Simon despite their absence in recent seasons.

In an interview with Variety, Brownell explained that bringing new actors into the roles would not align with the foundation established in Season 1. The characters were originally portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

Brownell said recasting would feel like “a disservice” to the work done in the show’s debut season, adding that having the characters briefly reappear in minor scenes would not feel appropriate.

Daphne and Simon were central to the first season’s storyline, which followed their romance within the Regency-era drama. Since then, the series has shifted its focus to other members of the Bridgerton family. / AYP