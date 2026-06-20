Brownlee looks to cement legacy in Gov's Cup

As a new conference unfolds this coming July 10, 2026, the 6-foot-6 Brownlee remains dead set on another championship.

The Governors’ Cup is a stomping ground historically dominated by Brownlee, where the Ginebra resident reinforcement captured four titles in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021.

“Ten years ago I would never have thought I’d still be playing at 38 years old and winning championships,” Brownlee said right after the PBA Finals.

Brownlee is hunting for his eighth overall title in the upcoming conference. He has four in the Governor’s Cup and three in the Commissioner’s Cup.

But Brownlee hasn’t tried winning the two titles in the same season yet. This will be his source of motivation in the season-ending conference this year.

Last season, TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson managed to achieve the feat by sweeping both the Commissioner’s Cup and the Governors’ Cup.

The big question looming over Brownlee now is whether he still has enough gas left in the tank following an exhausting, heavyweight match in the Commissioner’s Cup that went all the way to Game 7. Brownlee averaged 34.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in the PBA Finals. / RSC