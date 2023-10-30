Brownouts hit 8 Cebu LGUs as election closes

SEVERAL local government units (LGUs) in southern Cebu experienced brownouts minutes after the polling precincts were closed at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Most of these localities concluded the voting process early since they began early to accommodate all voters before the 3 p.m. closing time.

The LGUs that were affected by the power interruption are Moalboal, Ginatilan, Alcantara, Alegria, Ronda, Dumanjug, Barili, and Badian, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial office.

The Comelec immediately coordinated with the utility company to bring back the power supply and after that the Cebeco 1 announced at 3:37 p.m. that the electricity has already been restored.

The LGUs under Cebeco 1’s franchise area are Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Argao, Badian, Barili, Boljoon, Dalaguete, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Oslob, Ronda, Samboan, Santander, Sibonga and Carcar City.