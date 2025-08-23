Brown’s father charged with attempted murder

QUENTON Marselles Brown, the father of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, was arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during a confrontation in a parking lot. He is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Court records show Brown appeared before a judge on Friday, Aug.23, 2025 (PH time) with bail set at $300,000.

According to police reports, the altercation began when a minor dispute broke out after an SUV parked next to a car occupied by the victim and his girlfriend. The victim’s partner told investigators that Brown swiftly followed the man while pulling out an object, striking him once in the back before stabbing him several times in the stomach.

Brown’s attorney, however, argued the incident was a case of self-defense, telling Las Vegas station KSNV that Brown had been struck in the head with a firearm—an account that was not included in the official arrest report. /RSC