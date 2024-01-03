Browser games that defined Filipino 'Batang 2000s' gamers

Filipino gamers didn’t need a Game Boy to “catch ‘em all;” Pokemon Crater was there to fulfill our Ash Ketchum dreams. This game was the reason why many of us now have an encyclopedic knowledge of Pokémon types and evolutions.

From the pixelated adventures of Y8 to the social dynamics of Habbo Hotel, these games were more than just pastimes; they were the building blocks of our digital childhoods. They taught us strategy, social skills, and most importantly, how to have fun.

So here’s to the ‘batang 2000s’ gamers of the Philippines — may your internet always be as strong as your gaming nostalgia!