BRT stations face stricter waste rules

CEBU City Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa has filed a resolution before the City Council on Friday, May 8, 2026, seeking stricter waste management measures at Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations currently being used as transport hubs.

The measure urges the Cebu City Environmental Sanitation and Enforcement Team (Ceset) to deploy personnel in these areas and issue citation tickets for improper garbage disposal at loading zones.

Abellanosa said increased foot traffic in BRT stations has resulted in overflowing bins and potential public health risks.

Under the proposal, Ceset personnel will be stationed in active BRT areas and authorized to issue citations to individuals caught failing to properly dispose of waste in designated bins.

He said the initiative supports the City’s broader efforts to maintain cleanliness and environmental discipline in public spaces, particularly transport hubs experiencing heavier foot traffic following the partial rollout of the Cebu BRT system.

The resolution noted that the surge in passenger volume has led to increased waste generation, with some areas already observed to have overflowing bins and poor waste segregation practices.

“Improper waste management poses risks to public health, contributes to environmental degradation and undermines the City’s solid waste management programs,” the measure stated, citing Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The proposal comes months after the CBRT system began partial operations on March 13, marking the initial rollout of its first operational phase along selected corridors in Cebu City.

Initial operations covered limited routes and stations along key city corridors, with transport authorities gradually introducing buses while infrastructure and supporting systems continue to be completed.

The CBRT, a flagship mass transit project designed to ease congestion in the metro, has also led to the temporary use of some stations as loading and unloading areas for PUJs and PUVs to accommodate commuter demand during the transition period.

Abellanosa stressed that maintaining cleanliness in these stations is crucial to ensuring the system’s long-term functionality and sustainability.

The City Council also emphasized the importance of preserving order in transport hubs as the system evolves, noting that proper waste management is key to maximizing the benefits of the new infrastructure.

The resolution will be transmitted to the Office of the City Mayor, Ceset and other concerned agencies for appropriate action. / CAV