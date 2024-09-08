Brunch at Tiffany’s: Something borrowed, something blue

Something old is Tiffany & Co.’s reputation for being one of the top luxury brands in the world, and something new is its freshly launched branch at NUSTAR Cebu.

The brand’s launch in Cebu started strong yet subtle, with an intimate invite-only “Brunch at Tiffany’s” event in July. Some media friends and Cebuano personalities made up the exclusive guest list of the posh-yet-relaxing social gathering.

Picture this: a delightful setup of just a few round tables, Tiffany chairs and breakfast cocktails inside the Tiffany & Co. Store at NUSTAR Cebu. With meaningful conversations and networking over a seemingly unending supply of Danish fruit pastries, breakfast canapés, mini pancakes and Eggs Benedicts while using charming Tiffany crockery and cutlery, the overall ambiance of the brunch was serving quiet luxury on a white and Tiffany-blue platter.

A few weeks later, the brand made a grand statement by inviting actress and Philippine’s sweetheart (who also happens to be Tiffany & Co.’s friend of the house) Anne Curtis-Smith, as well as Sarah Lahbati and Tim Yap to its opening party. This time, the store was packed with event-goers enjoying the bustling socials, trying on their favorite pieces and taking pictures with the celebrities. Outside, fans and bystanders tried to sneak a peek at what was going on inside. Talk about building the hype!

All this being said, hat’s off to the marketing team for pulling off a lasting impression of the brand for its physical store’s debut in Cebu. Here’s to making the classic “something blue” look like something new!