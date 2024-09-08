Cebu

Brunch at Tiffany’s: Something borrowed, something blue

TOAST. Celebrities and Tiffany’s friends of house (from left) Sarah Lahbati, Tim Yap and Anne Curtis-Smith share a celebratory toast.
CLASSY. From left, popular Cebuano makeup artist Raisa Bercede and Cebuana personality Kenali Yunam pose for a picture during the opening party of Tiffany & Co.
JEWELRY BUT MAKE IT ART. The eye-catching diamond-like wall installation highlighted the Tiffany & Co. Classic engagement ring and blue box.
ICONIC. A snapshot of Tiffany’s iconic silver heart-shaped pendant and chain.
BRUNCH. Enjoying Danish fruit pastries, breakfast canapés, mini pancakes and Eggs Benedicts while using charming Tiffany crockery and cutlery.
MEDIA AND PR FRIENDS. Among the media and PR personalities who joined the exclusive brunch were (from left) Valerie Ypil, Jaja Chiongbian-Rama, Joanna Cuenco, Tiffany Neri, Danna Bacolod and Luis Quibranza III.

Something old is Tiffany & Co.’s reputation for being one of the top luxury brands in the world, and something new is its freshly launched branch at NUSTAR Cebu.

The brand’s launch in Cebu started strong yet subtle, with an intimate invite-only “Brunch at Tiffany’s” event in July. Some media friends and Cebuano personalities made up the exclusive guest list of the posh-yet-relaxing social gathering.

Picture this: a delightful setup of just a few round tables, Tiffany chairs and breakfast cocktails inside the Tiffany & Co. Store at NUSTAR Cebu. With meaningful conversations and networking over a seemingly unending supply of Danish fruit pastries, breakfast canapés, mini pancakes and Eggs Benedicts while using charming Tiffany crockery and cutlery, the overall ambiance of the brunch was serving quiet luxury on a white and Tiffany-blue platter.

A few weeks later, the brand made a grand statement by inviting actress and Philippine’s sweetheart (who also happens to be Tiffany & Co.’s friend of the house) Anne Curtis-Smith, as well as Sarah Lahbati and Tim Yap to its opening party. This time, the store was packed with event-goers enjoying the bustling socials, trying on their favorite pieces and taking pictures with the celebrities. Outside, fans and bystanders tried to sneak a peek at what was going on inside. Talk about building the hype!

All this being said, hat’s off to the marketing team for pulling off a lasting impression of the brand for its physical store’s debut in Cebu. Here’s to making the classic “something blue” look like something new!

