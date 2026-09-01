Bruno Mars asked to include Cebu in his tour

AFTER Bruno Mars announced his upcoming two-night concert at the Philippine Arena, many Cebuanos expressed hope that Cebu would also be included in his Philippine tour.

Mars was previously considered by SM Prime Holdings as the first artist to perform at the SM Seaside Cebu Arena on July 11, 2026, but the plan did not push through.

The Filipino-American pop icon is set to return to the Philippines in May 2027 for his “The Romantic Tour.”

“So excited. Obviously, my history growing up in Hawaii and my Filipino family. Being able to perform out there is like a dream come true,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

If the concert pushes through, it will be Mars’ fourth concert in the Philippines. His first was in April 2011, when he also performed at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel. He returned to the country in 2018 and 2023.

His iconic hits include “Just the Way You Are,” “That’s What I Like,” “Marry You,” “Die With a Smile,” “Versace on the Floor” and many more. / TRC