Bruno Mars completes new album

Filipino-American singer Bruno Mars announced that he has completed work on his new album titled “The Romantic.”

In an Instagram post on Jan. 8, 2026, the Grammy-winning artist said the album is set for release on Feb. 27, 2026.

Mars also announced that a new single from the album is already available for streaming on Spotify starting Friday, Jan. 9.

His last studio album, “24K Magic,” released in November 2016, dominated the 2018 Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best R&B Album. The album sold more than five million units worldwide and achieved seven times platinum status.

In 2024, Mars’ collaboration with Rosé, “APT,” reached one billion streams on Spotify. / TRC