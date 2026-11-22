Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars is mourning the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who passed away at the age of 74.

The Filipino-American singer confirmed his father’s passing through a tribute posted on Instagram on November 20. However, he did not disclose the cause of death.

The post featured a photo of Mars embracing his father in a hospital. He also shared a photo of Hernandez when he was younger.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote in the caption.

“If you’ve ever seen me talk about him, I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music,” he added.

“In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again. I Love you, Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.”

Mars’ Filipino mother, Bernadette, died in 2013 due to a brain aneurysm.

In a 2014 interview, Hernandez, who had Jewish and Puerto Rican ancestry, expressed his deep admiration for his six children, including Mars.

“I’m the proudest man in the world of Bruno Mars and his brother and sisters,” Hernandez said.

“Bruno is the product of a lot of love from all his family. No woman could ever love Bruno as much as his late mother did, and no man could ever love Bruno as much as I love him.” / TRC S