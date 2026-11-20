SINGER Bruno Mars is mourning the loss of his father, Peter Hernandez, sharing the heartbreaking news on social media on Friday, November 20, 2026 (PH time).
Bruno paid tribute to his dad, whom he described as the man who taught him everything he knows, especially when it comes to music.
"If you’ve ever seen me talk about him I’ve always said that he’s the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music. He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me," Bruno wrote.
"I love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me," he added.
Fans and fellow celebrities have since filled the post with messages of love and condolences. (CLC)