Bryx Piala guns for OPBF crown in Japan tonight

BRYX Piala takes his talent to the “Land of the Rising Sun” as he guns for the vacant OPBF featherweight title against undefeated Japanese Mikito Nakano tonight, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Piala weighed in at 124.6 pounds, while Nakano also made the featherweight limit at 125.9 pounds.

The 22-year-old Piala attempts to end the losing streak of ARQ boxers in Japan. His ARQ Boxing teammates John Paul Gabunilas, BJ Wild, Rodex Piala, and Yerroge Gura all lost in Japan this year.

Piala is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Ken Jordan last March in Masbate.

He scored his biggest win was last year, a third-round technical knockout of veteran Jhunriel Ramonal in Bohol.

Nakano fought twice this year and won both fights against Filipino Jess Rhey Waminal by a 1st-round knockout and Sathaporn Saart by a 7th-round technical knockout.

Nakano has already defeated six Filipino foes, including Waminal, Arnel Baconaje, Lorenz Ladrada, Juanito Paredes, KJ Natuplag, and Arvin Yurong.

Piala is 9-1 with three knockouts, while Nakano remains undefeated in ten bouts with nine knockouts. / EKA