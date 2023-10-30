LIVE UPDATES: #BSKE2023
Cebu

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard "Ahong" Chan and his wife, Representative Cindi Chan, cast their votes at Pajo Elementary School on Monday, October 30, 2023. Here's an interview with the mayor. | via HIC

The Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and as of Monday morning, October 30, 2023, no untoward incidents related to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have so far been reported.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO 7, said that election is "generally peaceful and safe." | via RJM

Vice President Sara Duterte casts his vote at the Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos casts his vote for the #BSKE2023 at the Calayab Elementary School in Laoag City on Monday, October 30, 2023. | via PNA

In Mandaue City, Mayor Jonas Cortes casts his vote at Cabancalan 1 Elemetary School. | via CAD

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. casts his vote for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte on Monday, October 30, 2023. | via PNA

A senior citizen has to climb the stairs to the fourth floor of Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City to cast her vote for the #BSKE2023 on Monday, October 30, 2023. | via Amper Campaña

‘GENERALLY PEACEFUL’. Barangay South Poblacion and Magsico in San Fernando, southern Cebu were placed by the Comelec under the Yellow Category due to a history of election-related violence. The Comelec has not yet monitored any election-related incidents as of Monday, October 30, 2023. | via EHP

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and his son, Mikel, cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023 at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City around 10 a.m. Monday, October 30, 2023. | via Amper Campaña

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera casts his vote on Monday morning, October 30, 2023, for Barangay Tinago at Tejero Elementary School on MJ Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City. Tejero Elementary School has the polling precincts for voters from Barangays Tejero, Tinago, T. Padilla, and Parian. | via KJF

