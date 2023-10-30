LIVE UPDATES: #BSKE2023

The Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO 7) assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation and as of Monday morning, October 30, 2023, no untoward incidents related to the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) have so far been reported.



Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO 7, said that election is "generally peaceful and safe." | via RJM