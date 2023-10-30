LIVE UPDATES: #BSKE2023

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and his son, Mikel, cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections 2023 at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City around 10 a.m. Monday, October 30, 2023. | via Amper Campaña
Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera casts his vote on Monday morning, October 30, 2023, for Barangay Tinago at Tejero Elementary School on MJ Cuenco Avenue, Cebu City. Tejero Elementary School has the polling precincts for voters from Barangays Tejero, Tinago, T. Padilla, and Parian. | via KJF