BSP: Banking sector posts steady growth, solid profits in 1st half

THE Philippine banking sector maintained its growth momentum and sound financial footing in the first half of 2025, supported by strong asset expansion, steady deposits, and solid profitability, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

In its Report on the Philippine Financial System for the First Semester of 2025, the central bank said total assets grew 7.7 percent year-on-year to P28.2 trillion as of end-June, driven by stable domestic deposits and backed by ample liquidity and capital buffers. Loans and investments accounted for the bulk of total assets, while overall asset quality remained satisfactory.

Net profit rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to P198.1 billion, reflecting prudent risk management and sound credit governance across banks.

“The banking system’s solid performance underscores its strength in seizing opportunities, navigating emerging risks, driving innovation, and championing inclusive and sustainable growth,” BSP Gov. Eli M. Remolona Jr. said in a statement.

He added that the BSP will continue pursuing policies that “further strengthen the banking system” and create conditions for banks to “keep growing, support economic activity, and meet the evolving needs of Filipinos.”

The report also highlighted the robust performance of foreign currency deposit units and trust entities, alongside initiatives to enhance the country’s credit information system, strengthen the anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing framework, and promote a more digitalized retirement savings system.

It likewise cited the establishment of a Financial Cyber Resilience Governing Council, aimed at enhancing coordination among regulators and industry players in safeguarding the financial system against cyber threats.

The BSP said these reforms demonstrate its ongoing collaboration with supervised financial institutions, regulators, and industry associations to further bolster the resilience and inclusiveness of the Philippine banking system. / KOC