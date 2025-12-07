BSP bills fetch lower rates amid strong investor demand

THE 28-day Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas bill (BSPB) registered a lower yield in this week’s auction as investors continued to show a strong appetite for short-term securities, the BSP reported Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.

In a statement, the central bank said the weighted average interest rate (WAIR) for the 28-day tenor fell by 6.45 basis points week-on-week to 4.9461 percent during the Dec. 5 auction.

The BSP kept the offer volume steady at PHP90 billion, while total bids reached P137.4 billion, reflecting a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.53, indicative of sustained liquidity in the financial system.

Given the robust demand, the BSP fully awarded the offering, with accepted yields ranging from 4.9000 to 4.9900 percent, slightly wider than the previous week.Data from the Nov. 28 auction showed a more moderate bidding turnout compared with this week’s strong demand.

For the 27-day BSP bill, the BSP maintained an offer volume of P90 billion, but tenders reached only P101.405 billion.

Of this amount, the central bank awarded PHP81.405 billion, resulting in a bid-coverage ratio of 1.1267, significantly lower than this week’s 1.53 ratio.

The weighted average accepted yield last week settled higher at 5.0106 percent. / PNA