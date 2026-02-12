BSP: Confidence in PH economy improving

CONFIDENCE in the Philippine economy is improving, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, expressing optimism for a growth rebound in the second half of the year.

Citing the central bank’s survey of supply chain managers, Remolona said the index has risen above 50 percent, indicating that confidence is returning.

He said yields on bonds issued by the Bureau of the Treasury are declining, signaling improved investor sentiment.

Despite a recent dip, the Philippine Stock Exchange index has gained traction.

Remolona said the main index began sliding in July 2025 due to governance-related concerns but has since started to recover.

“So it looks like it (confidence) is beginning to come back. Not as fast as we would like, but it’s coming back. In our projections, we think that we’ll be back to normal by the second half of 2026,” he said in his speech during a Management Association of the Philippines event in Taguig City.

In 2025, the economy slowed in the second half due to reduced government infrastructure spending following reports on flood control issues.

Gross domestic product growth eased to 4.4 percent last year from 5.7 percent the previous year. The government has set a 5 percent to 6 percent growth target for this year. / PNA