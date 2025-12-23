BSP: Exchange of ‘unfit’ banaknotes free of charge

THE public can exchange unfit banknotes without any charge, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said Monday, Dec. 22, 2035.

“The public is encouraged to transact with BSP-authorized banks for currency exchange to avoid ‘service fees’ imposed by individuals or other parties,” it said in a statement.

It also assured the public that “the BSP continues to produce fresh banknotes and coins to make these available in banks in anticipation of the expected surge in currency demand during the Yuletide season.”

Along with this assurance is the call for people “to use digital or e-money as cash gifts to their godchildren, family, and friends” instead of giving actual cash in envelopes.

“Using e-wallets and online banking offers a safe and more convenient way to send cash gifts during the Christmas season,” it added. / PNA