BSP hits goal of digitalizing 50% of retail payments

THE Philippines has surpassed its target of digitalizing 50 percent of digital payments volume in the country.

According to the 2023 Report on the Status of Digital Payments in the Philippines, the share of digital payment transactions to total monthly retail payments has grown to more than 50 percent in 2023 from 42.1 percent in 2022, while the share of digital payments value rose to 55.3 percent.

“We have surpassed the target set under the BSP Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap 2020-2023 (DPTR) of converting at least half of total retail payments volume in digital form by the end of 2023,” Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Eli Remolona Jr., said.

Last year, the volume of digital payments stood at 2.62 billion, slightly higher than the 2.35 billion non-digital transactions.

“Out of five billion monthly transactions more than 2.6 billion transactions were successfully converted into digital form, representing a substantial 28.1 percent increase from the previous year,” the BSP said in its report.

Meanwhile, the value of digital payments amounted to $110.5 billion in 2023, higher than the $89.3 billion non-digital transactions.

“In terms of value, the latest e-payments measurement also showed that the share of monthly digital payments to total transactions increased to 55.3 percent in 2023 from 40.1 percent in 2022,” the central bank said.

The top contributors to the rise in e-payments were merchant payments which accounted for 64.9 percent of monthly digital payments volume, equivalent to 1.7 billion transactions.

This was followed by person-to-person transfers at 19.3 percent (505.3 million transactions), and business-to-business supplier payments at 6.1 percent (160 million transactions).

According to the BSP, this is consistent with the growth in ownership of transaction accounts, which are mostly e-money accounts that are increasingly used for payments.

“These trends highlight the increasing reliance on and confidence in digital payment systems, reflecting a shift towards a more digital economy,” the bank said. / KOC