BSP honors Visayas partners in financial inclusion push

NINE institutional partners of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the Visayas were recognized for helping strengthen financial stability, expand access to financial services and promote digital payments and financial literacy across the region.

The partners were recognized during the 2026 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremony (Obsac) held in Cebu City on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

BSP Deputy Gov. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said partnerships with banks, cash operating units, cooperatives, government agencies and other institutions are critical to maintaining public trust in the financial system.

“When I think about what makes a financial system work well, I think about trust,” Puyat said, citing the need to ensure that cash is available when and where people need it, protect Philippine currency against counterfeiting and keep financial services accessible even during emergencies.

The BSP cannot perform these functions alone, she said, adding that its partners across the Visayas help keep financial services “safe, reliable and accessible.”

These partnerships enable families to meet their daily needs, businesses to transact with confidence and communities to sustain livelihoods and create opportunities, Puyat said.

She also pointed to the broader role of financial services and education, including helping young people develop sound financial habits, senior citizens manage their pensions and families and workers make informed financial decisions.

“As our financial system evolves, we hope you will continue working with the BSP to make it safer, more responsive, and more useful,” Puyat said.

BSP Monetary Board member Walter Wassmer said the recognized institutions operate in some of the country’s most dynamic economies.

Western Visayas was the fastest-growing region in 2025, while Central Visayas remained the largest regional economy outside Luzon, he said.

Eastern Visayas, meanwhile, is seeing increased investment activity, including about P60 billion in energy investments and the expected opening of a new international airport, Wassmer said.

Against this backdrop, he said BSP partners are helping make the central bank’s

mandate felt across communities, markets and businesses.

The partners have helped bring cashless payments closer to the public through QR Ph Plus, while efforts to expand access to fit and genuine Philippine currency have also strengthened cash services in the region, Wassmer said.

Financial education campaigns have likewise helped consumers make better-informed decisions and participate more confidently in the economy, he said.

“We are grateful for the work you do with us and what you do for Filipinos in your hometowns,” Wassmer said. “With your support, we can better protect consumers, combat financial fraud and strengthen public trust in our financial system.”

This year’s awardees were recognized for supporting secure and efficient currency circulation, expanding access to financial services, promoting financial literacy and digital payments and advancing financial inclusion.

The BSP-supervised awardees were Land Bank of the Philippines-Cebu Osmeña Branch, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.-Cebu CMSU, LandBank Cash Operations Unit-Bacolod, LandBank-Dumaguete Branch, LandBank Cash Operations Unit-Iloilo, LandBank-Roxas Branch, LandBank-Tacloban Branch and BDO Network Bank-Iloilo Robinsons Branch.

Perpetual Help Community Cooperative was recognized under the private institutions and organizations category.

Since 2004, Obsac has recognized institutions that have made significant contributions to advancing the BSP’s mandates and advocacies.

The first three legs of this year’s recognition program honored partners from Metro Manila, North Luzon and South Luzon. A similar ceremony for BSP partners in Mindanao will be held later this month.

Puyat said the continued cooperation of stakeholders is helping shape a financial system that is “more inclusive, more resilient and more responsive” to Filipinos’ needs.

“More importantly, you are helping prepare Filipinos to navigate the future with greater knowledge and confidence,” she said. / KOC