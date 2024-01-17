BSP partners with Baiphil

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Bankers Institute of the Philippines (Baiphil) formalized their longstanding partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Dec. 18, 2023.

The MOU covers joint activities, such as capacity-building sessions for bank employees, officers and directors; and the sharing of subject matter experts and non-confidential research materials.

The collaboration will include advocacies, such as digital finance, financial literacy, financial inclusion, sustainable finance, legislative initiatives and reforms.

In addition, the central bank and Baiphil agreed to carry out joint research, studies and publications on banking, monetary and economic issues and topics; to exchange information on learning and training opportunities; and to hold regular consultations and meetings on the design and conduct of seminars, conferences, training and capacity building, research and joint advocacies.