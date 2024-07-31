BSP pegs July inflation at 4%-4.8%

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projects July 2024 inflation to settle within the range of four to 4.8 percent.

Higher electricity rates along with the increased prices for agricultural commodities like vegetables, meat, and fruits along with higher domestic oil prices are the primary sources of upward price pressures for the month.

These factors, the central bank said, are expected to be offset in part by lower rice and fruit prices along with the peso appreciation.

Going forward, the BSP said it will continue to monitor developments affecting the outlook for inflation and growth in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation.

Inflation in June stood at 3.7 percent lower than the 3.9 percent recorded in May, bringing the national average inflation from January to June 2024 to 3.5 percent. / KOC