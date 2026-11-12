BSP raises credit card installment rate cap

CREDIT card users may face higher borrowing costs after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) raised the interest rate ceiling on installment loans and increased cash-advance processing fees, while retaining the monthly cap on regular credit card finance charges.

Under BSP Circular No. 1242 issued on Nov. 10, 2026, the central bank increased the monthly add-on interest rate ceiling for credit card installment loans to 1.5 percent from 1 percent.

The maximum one-time processing fee for credit card cash advances was also raised to P300 per transaction from P200.

However, the BSP maintained the three percent monthly ceiling on finance charges for credit card loans to continue protecting consumers from excessive borrowing costs.

The central bank said the adjustments seek to balance consumer protection with access to credit while giving credit card issuers greater flexibility in setting charges amid rising operating costs.

The revised ceilings will apply only to new transactions beginning on the circular’s effectivity date.

Existing credit card installment loans entered into before the effectivity date will remain subject to their original terms and conditions.

The BSP first introduced ceilings on credit card interest rates and fees in 2020 and implemented partial adjustments in 2023.

It said the caps are regularly reviewed based on prevailing economic conditions, the financial soundness of banks and other financial institutions, and consistency with monetary policy settings.

The central bank stressed that all credit card fees and charges remain subject to existing consumer protection, disclosure and transparency requirements. / KOC