PHILIPPINE businesses turned more pessimistic about near-term economic conditions in October as persistent inflation, elevated fuel and energy costs, and peso depreciation continued to weigh on operating prospects, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The BSP’s October 2026 Business Expectations Survey showed that the overall business confidence index (CI) for the current month declined to -22.6 from -8.4 in September, indicating that more firms held a pessimistic rather than optimistic outlook.

Business sentiment also weakened for the next three months, with the confidence index turning negative at -3.3 in October from 20.9 in the previous month.

However, businesses remained optimistic about economic conditions over the next 12 months, although confidence moderated to 20.1 from 26.5 in September.

The BSP said the more pessimistic outlook in October largely reflected persistent inflationary pressures from higher goods and commodity prices, cited by 50.8 percent of firms with a negative outlook.

Another 31.1 percent pointed to continued concerns over elevated fuel and energy costs, while 26.2 percent cited peso depreciation and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Adverse effects of El Niño were also among the concerns, cited by 13.1 percent.

For January 2027, businesses likewise turned pessimistic, citing elevated inflation, fuel price volatility amid the Middle East conflict, anticipated adverse effects of El Niño, peso depreciation and political instability.

Despite near-term concerns, firms remained hopeful that economic conditions would improve over the next year, with easing inflation and stronger demand supporting their outlook.

Among businesses with a positive 12-month outlook, 40.4 percent expected improving economic conditions and easing inflation, while 36.8 percent anticipated stronger demand for products and services.

The BSP said expected demand growth was particularly evident in education, financial intermediation, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality and food services.

Improved investor confidence, continued government spending and infrastructure development, and the possible easing of geopolitical tensions were also cited as factors supporting optimism.

Tighter financial conditions

The survey also pointed to tighter financial conditions among businesses, with the financial condition index deteriorating to -33.1 in October from -19.8 in September.

Meanwhile, access to credit became less tight, with the credit access index improving to -4.6 from -7.2.

Average capacity utilization among industry and construction firms declined to 68.9 percent in October from 73.5 percent in the previous month, indicating reduced use of production capacity.

Stiff domestic competition remained the leading business constraint, cited by 58.5 percent of respondents. This was followed by insufficient demand at 31.1 percent and high interest rates at 20.3 percent.

Inflation expectations rise

Businesses also raised their inflation expectations, with the year-ahead inflation forecast increasing to 6.4 percent in October from 5.7 percent in September.

The projected rate is above the BSP’s 4.0 percent upper bound of its inflation target tolerance band.

Among firms expecting higher inflation, 47.6 percent attributed this to continued oil price increases, while 30.2 percent cited sustained increases in goods and commodity prices. Another 17.5 percent pointed to peso depreciation.

The survey showed that more businesses expected inflation to increase in the current month, over the next three months and over the next 12 months.

Firms also anticipated further peso depreciation against the US dollar across the three periods.

Hiring prospects improve

On employment, the BSP reported improved hiring prospects, with the employment outlook index for the next 12 months rising to 17.8 in October from 14.4 in September.

However, fewer industry firms planned to expand operations over the next year. The proportion of firms with expansion plans declined to 18.4 percent from 22.8 percent.

The October survey covered 505 firms nationwide and was conducted from Oct. 6 to 31, with a response rate of 49.7 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 6.1 percent. / KOC