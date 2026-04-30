BSP sees April inflation at 5.6-6.4%

INFLATION in April 2026 is expected to remain elevated, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) projecting a range of 5.6 to 6.4 percent as price pressures intensify across key sectors.

The central bank flagged higher domestic petroleum prices, rising costs of staple food items such as rice, fish, and meat, increased electricity rates, and the continued depreciation of the peso as primary drivers of inflation. While lower prices of vegetables and fruits may provide some relief, the BSP noted that upside risks to inflation remain significant and require close monitoring.

The outlook comes amid growing global uncertainties, particularly developments in the Middle East, which could further impact oil prices and supply chains.

The BSP said it will remain data-driven in its policy approach, closely tracking inflation trends and overall economic activity to guide its next moves. / KOC