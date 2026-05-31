BSP sees May inflation near 8%

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects inflation in May 2026 to range between 7.1 percent and 7.9 percent, driven mainly by higher prices of rice, vegetables and meat, as well as the continued depreciation of the peso.

The BSP said these upward price pressures were partly offset by recent reductions in domestic fuel prices, lower fish prices and slightly lower electricity rates, which helped temper the overall increase in consumer prices.

MSMEs remain cautious

Despite these developments, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remain cautious amid sluggish economic activity, according to Rey Calooy, chairman of the Filipino-Cebuano Business Club (FilCeb).

“Many businesses continue to experience weaker sales as consumers limit spending because of inflation and the rising cost of basic goods,” Calooy said.

He noted that while the Philippine economy grew by 2.8 percent in the first quarter of 2026, the expansion remains below expectations and has yet to translate into stronger demand for many MSMEs.

Calooy added that businesses are also grappling with higher operating costs, including electricity, logistics, labor and financing expenses, further squeezing profit margins.

Looking ahead, he said business sentiment remains mixed, with entrepreneurs cautiously optimistic that economic activity will improve in the coming months. However, concerns persist over inflation, weak consumer purchasing power, global economic uncertainties and the slow pace of investments.

For MSMEs, Calooy said priorities should include strengthening cash flow management, improving operational efficiency, controlling costs and exploring new markets and revenue streams.

“The business environment remains challenging, but opportunities still exist for enterprises that can adapt, innovate and remain competitive,” he said. / KOC