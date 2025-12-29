BSP sees mild December inflation at 1.2%-2%

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it expects inflation in December 2025 to settle within the 1.2 percent to two percent range, remaining near the lower end of the government’s target band as price pressures stay broadly contained.

In a statement, the central bank said upside risks could come from higher prices of major food items due to lingering adverse weather conditions and stronger holiday demand, as well as increases in liquefied petroleum gas and gasoline prices.

These pressures could be partly offset by lower electricity rates in areas served by Manila Electric Company, alongside declining prices of kerosene and diesel, the BSP said.

The central bank said it would continue to closely monitor domestic and global developments affecting inflation and economic growth, reiterating its data-dependent approach to monetary policy. / KOC