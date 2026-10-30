BSP sees October inflation accelerating to as high as 8.1%

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects inflation to accelerate to between 7.1 percent and 8.1 percent in October, driven by higher domestic fuel prices, electricity costs and transport fares.

In a statement, the BSP said these upward price pressures could be partly offset by lower prices of key agricultural commodities, including rice, vegetables, meat and fish, amid favorable supply conditions.

The projected inflation range suggests continued price pressures on consumers, particularly from energy and transport costs.

The central bank said it would remain vigilant and closely monitor incoming data, particularly developments in inflation and economic growth.

It will also assess the impact of recent developments in the Middle East on the country’s inflation and overall economic outlook. / KOC