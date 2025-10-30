BSP sees October inflation at 1.4%–2.2%

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects October inflation to settle between 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent, with upward price pressures from costlier rice, fish, vegetables, electricity, and a weaker peso likely offset by lower oil, meat and fruit prices.

The forecast keeps inflation within the central bank’s two percent to four percent target range, suggesting continued easing from elevated levels earlier in the year.

The BSP said it will remain vigilant against price risks and continue to monitor domestic and global developments affecting inflation and growth “in line with its data-dependent approach to monetary policy formulation.” / KOC