BSP stands firm on integrity amid employee salary controversy

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, assured the public that it remains committed to upholding integrity and professionalism in the organization.

This comes in response to reports revealing that six employees in the offices of two Monetary Board (MB) members continued to receive salaries despite their absence from work.

“In October 2023, the Office of the General Counsel triggered an investigation after receiving credible information that several staffers in the offices of two MB members had not been reporting for work for extended periods of time but were nonetheless receiving their salaries,” the BSP said.

“The irregularities appear unprecedented in an organization that upholds integrity and professionalism at all levels. The BSP remains committed to upholding that,” it added.

In December 2023, the Office of the General Counsel instructed an in-depth investigation, which concluded in January, identifying four employees and two supervisors.

From late February to early March, four employees and one supervisor resigned. The BSP said administrative disciplinary cases were filed in March before their separation became effective.

The BSP reassured that the Monetary Board continues to function normally, with a quorum of four members sufficient for most duties and five members required for critical decisions.

The BSP said it cannot comment further on board members due to their status as presidential appointees. / KOC