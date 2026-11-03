BSP still on tightening cycle, says governor

BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said the BSP is still on a tightening cycle as inflation remains elevated.

“Nasa tightening pa tayo (We’re still tightening). The tightening might… you know, the inflation rate doesn’t adjust so quickly,” Remolona said on the sidelines of a luncheon meeting organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines held in Makati City on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Headline inflation settled at 7.2 percent in September this year, way above the government’s 3 percent target.

Last month, the BSP hiked rates by 50 points to further contain rising inflation.

Remolona said inflation is expected to peak in “a few more months.”

The central bank earlier said inflation is projected to average 6.1 percent this year.

For 2027, inflation is expected to settle at around six percent, and will only approach the three percent target in 2028.

The BSP has so far hiked policy rates by a total of 125 basis points this year to contain rising inflation.

In terms of easing or tightening rates, Remolona said the BSP takes into account both inflation and economic growth.

“Mayroon tinatawag na output gap, yun ang difference between our actual growth rate and potential growth rate. So kung masyadong negative yon, less likely kami mag tighten (There’s what we call an output gap or the difference between our actual growth rate and our potential growth rate. So if that gap is significantly negative, it’s less likely that we will tighten),” he said.

Remolona, however, is hopeful that economic growth will improve in the next quarters.

He said the BSP expects economic growth to start recovering in the fourth quarter of the year or early next year.

“So, the government is trying very hard to accelerate spending,” Remolona said. / PNA