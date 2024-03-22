BSP tells banks: Ensure InstaPay, PESONet services availability

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reminds BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) offering Pesonet and Instapay services to ensure the availability of customer services during holidays and non-working days consistent with BSP Memorandum No. M-2023-011 dated March 30, 2023 (M-2023-011.pdf (bsp.gov.ph)).

The BSP reiterates this requirement in anticipation of the public’s continued use of interoperable digital payment services over the holidays and long weekends.

This reminder is likewise in line with the BSP’s broader efforts to promote financial consumer welfare.

For detailed expectations, BSFIs may refer to the Guidelines on Handling of Consumer Concerns on Pesonet and lnstapay outlined in BSP Memorandum No. M-2022-029 dated June 6, 2022 (https://bit.ly/M-2022-029).

Pesonet is a batch electronic funds transfer service that is a viable alternative for checks and recurring payments. On the other hand, Instapay is a real-time, low-value digital payment facility that can be used for more immediate payment transactions. / PR