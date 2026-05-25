BSP vows wider financial access as account ownership rises

BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Gov. Eli Remolona Jr. on Friday, May 22, 2026, pledged to further expand access to financial services following a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey that showed increased financial account ownership among Filipinos.

In a news release, the BSP cited results of the SWS survey conducted in the first quarter of the year, which showed that 58 percent of adults aged 18 and older own a financial account.

“This is higher than the 51 percent recorded for the same age group in the 2025 BSP Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey,” the central bank said.

The BSP noted that the increase in account ownership “was observed across all geographic areas, income groups, and education levels.”

“About one in three respondents without an account said that another household member owns one,” it added.

The survey also found that 43 percent of adult respondents own an electronic money (e-money) account, while 21 percent have a bank account.

“Among those without a financial account, the most common barriers cited were lack of money, unemployment, and limited knowledge of how to open an account,” the BSP said.

Citing the survey results, Remolona said the regulator “will continue to broaden access to financial services.”

“This will enable more Filipinos to save, manage their expenses, and improve their overall financial health,” he added. / PNA