BSP warns vs. scam texts with fake bank links

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) urged the public to remain alert against fraudulent text messages urging users to click links, even if they appear to come from banks or e-money providers.

The central bank said banks will not send clickable links to customers, citing BSP Memorandum M-2022-015. Scammers use “text hijacking” to insert fake messages into legitimate threads, often urging urgent action to steal account access.

BSP advised enabling multi-factor authentication, avoiding suspicious links, and reporting scams via official channels. / KOC