THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) launched on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, the third tranche of its Retail Onshore Dollar Bonds (RDB3), raising an initial US$453.4 million (over P28 billion) during the coupon-setting auction.

Amid high investor demand, the Auction Committee set the coupon rate at 5.650 percent.

Total tenders amounted to $839.5 million, exceeding the initial offering of $200 million by more than four times.

The offer period for the RDB3 will be from Nov. 19 to 24, unless terminated earlier by the BTr.

RDBs are US dollar-denominated medium- to long-term debt securities issued by the Republic of the Philippines through the BTr.

These will be settled onshore and listed on a domestic trading system through PDEx.

RDB3 offers quarterly interest payments.

The minimum investment is $200.

“It will allow Filipinos to grow their US dollar savings while earning regular income,” National Treasurer Sharon Almanza said during the RDB3 launch at the Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros.

Investors can subscribe through five online platforms such as the BTr online ordering facility, Land Bank and OF Bank mobile applications, GBonds, and PDAX.

“These initiatives reflect our continuing commitment to modernize the retail bond market and make government securities more accessible to every Filipino,” said Almanza.

Almanza said the BTr aims to raise at least $500 million from the RDB3.

Proceeds from the RDB3 will be used to finance the government’s various expenditures focused on key national development projects and programs.

“Since its first issuance in 2021 — it was October 2021 — the RDP program has provided Filipinos with access to a safe and accessible US dollar-denominated investment. And through RD1 and 2, we have raised a combined $2.85 billion with both offerings receiving strong investor demand, and it is a reflection of confidence of Filipinos to continue to place in government securities,” Almanza said. / PNA