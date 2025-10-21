BTr raises P35B from 2 T-bond tenors

THE Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) raised P35 billion from the dual-tranche Treasury bonds (T-bonds) offer on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.

The Auction Committee fully awarded the reissued seven-year and 25-year T-bonds as part of the dual-tranche T-bond auction.

With a remaining term of six years and 10 months, the reissued seven-year T-bond fetched an average rate of 5.798 percent, lower than the previous auction and prevailing seven-year benchmark.

The auction was 2.8 times oversubscribed, with total tenders reaching P55.5 billion.

With its decision, the Committee raised P20 billion, bringing the outstanding volume for the series to P505.6 billion.

With a remaining maturity of 24 years and three months, the reissued 25-year T-bond meanwhile, fetched an average rate of 6.510 percent.

The auction was also well received, with total tenders amounting to P18.6 billion, 1.2 times the original offer.

The BTr raised P15 billion, bringing the outstanding volume for the series to P105.1 billion. / PNA