BTS ARMY celebrates SUGA’s solo concert movie with exclusive block screening

THE enthusiastic BTS ARMY in Cebu gathered at SM Seaside City Cebu Cinema 4 for an exclusive concert movie block screening featuring SUGA, one of the prominent members of the globally celebrated Korean boy group, BTS, on April 13, 2024. The event, organized by CAAMP Bangtan Cebu, showcased the musician’s dynamic performance and artistic depth, drawing a full house of enthusiastic fans.

CAAMP Bangtan Cebu, a fan group dedicated to BTS, has been actively engaging the local ARMY with various events for almost three years. Their activities range from merch selling and live viewing events to unique cup sleeve gatherings dedicated to each BTS member.

“We do this for the passion, for the love of BTS,” said Abigail Apple Malagar, one of the group’s admins. “It’s about bringing the ARMY together and celebrating the music and messages that BTS shares with the world.”

The cinema hall buzzed with excitement as fans, adorned in BTS merchandise, settled in to experience the powerful stage presence of SUGA, whose real name is Min Yoongi. The screening featured his recent concert, highlighting his journey and performances that have resonated with millions worldwide. Fans were treated to a well-curated mix of his hits, behind-the-scenes footage and personal anecdotes, which painted a comprehensive picture of his artistry.

The event was not just a viewing experience but also an interactive celebration among fans. Attendees participated in fan chants and light stick routines, creating a concert-like atmosphere that pulsates with energy and camaraderie. / CDT